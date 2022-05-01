Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JEROME KEITH TAYLOR JR.
Age: 20
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 260 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen
BOND: $500,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
