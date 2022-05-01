 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Jerome Keith Taylor Jr.

Jerome Keith Taylor Jr.

 TWIN FALLS COUNTY JAIL

JEROME KEITH TAYLOR JR.

Age: 20

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 260 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Wanted for: Two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen

BOND: $500,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

