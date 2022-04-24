 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JOSE ORTIZ-SANCHEZ aka ENRIQUE SANCHEZ-GUTIERREZ

Age: 35

Height: 5 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charges of Felony DUI, providing false information to an officer, and failure to notify of an accident.

BOND: $500,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

