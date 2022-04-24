Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JOSE ORTIZ-SANCHEZ aka ENRIQUE SANCHEZ-GUTIERREZ
Age: 35
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charges of Felony DUI, providing false information to an officer, and failure to notify of an accident.
BOND: $500,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
