COLBY JACKSON HITE
Age: 21
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Reddish-blond
Eyes: Blue
Wanted for: Violations of conditions of release on the original charge of lewd conduct of a minor under 16.
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.