 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0
Alexander Cantu

ALEXANDER JOSE CANTU

Age: 33

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 210 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for: 2 counts failure to register to as a sex offender.

Bond: $150,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

People are also reading…

WANTED FOR: 2 counts FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER

BOND: $150,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say.

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Preservation Idaho - Rock Creek Station/Stricker Homesite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News