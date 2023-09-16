MEGHEAN A. ROLLINS aka MEGAN BRONER/WOODY
Age: 23
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Strawberry
Eyes: Blue
Wanted for failure to appear and violation of terms of release on the original charges of grand theft, forgery, petit theft, willful concealment of goods and providing false information to police officers.
Bond: $120,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.