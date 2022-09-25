 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Carrie Elizabeth Benham

Age: 42

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 145 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted for probation violation on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; and, FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

NO BOND

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

