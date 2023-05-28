CHARLES JACK HANSEN
Age: 64
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted for unlawful possession of a destructive device, a felony, and, probation violation on the original charge of grand theft
Bond: $275,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.