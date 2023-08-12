RYAN A. PORTER
Age: 34
Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted for probation violation on the charges of malicious injury to property, obstructing (x2) and failure to appear on the charge of DUI and open container
Bond: $37,500
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.