TWIN FALLS — South-central Idaho lost workers in 2018, according to benchmarked data released Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor.
But the reason for the decline was all on Twin Falls County, the only one of the eight counties to see a decrease compared to 2017 in the number of people 16 and older who are eligible to work. The county’s average annual labor force fell 1.5% to 39,651. Consequently, South-central Idaho’s average annual workforce as a whole fell 0.2% to 99,346.
Jobs, meanwhile continue to grow — though that might not be sustainable if the region doesn’t put more focus on attracting workers.
“It’s starting to show that there’s not the workforce we need to continue expansion,” Regional Economist Jan Roeser told the Times-News in a phone interview on Friday.
In the past decade, the region has made big gains in labor force growth, but it has lost workers three other years. Still, the loss in 2018 took away some of the growth the Magic Valley had when its labor force increased 2.2% in 2017.
Unemployment, meanwhile, continued to remain below 3%, falling below 2017 levels in almost every county. Lincoln County’s average annual unemployment increased slightly to 3.4% in 2018, but Roeser noted the county has still made great strides since the recession.
Cassia County, on the other hand, had an average annual unemployment of 2.2% — the fourth lowest rate in Idaho.
“It’s just continued to bring new business,” Roeser said.
The Idaho Department of Labor also released preliminary March 2019 unemployment estimates, which showed flat unemployment year-over-year and from February. South-Central Idaho’s unemployment rate for the month was estimated at 2.6% with civilian labor force down to 97,779. Industries with the highest continuing claims that month were construction, agriculture, manufacturing and administration and waste, Roeser said.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2018 annual averages for unemployment and labor force in each of the eight counties of South-Central Idaho.
Blaine County
Average unemployment: 2.4%
Average labor force: 12,323
Camas County
Average unemployment: 2.3%
Average labor force: 690
Cassia County
Average unemployment: 2.2%
Average labor force: 11,750
Gooding County
Average unemployment: 2.4%
Average labor force: 8,105
Jerome County
Average unemployment: 2.5%
Average labor force: 11,963
Lincoln County
Average unemployment: 3.4%
Average labor force: 2,738
Twin Falls County
Average unemployment: 2.7%
Average labor force: 40,746
