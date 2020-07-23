Twin Falls County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Thirty-seven Twin Falls County Jail inmates are positive for coronavirus a week after the first case was confirmed, officials announced Thursday.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said the first test came back positive on July 16 and the inmate was immediately placed in isolation. Carter said the first positive inmate had been in the jail since May.

“We really have no idea how it was introduced to the jail,” he said.

Following the first positive result, tests were issued for everyone in the inmate’s cell block, and the majority came back positive. Testing was then ordered for every inmate and all staff in the facility.

The tests were collected in three groups with about 100 people tested on each of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Of the tests taken Monday, 46 results are back and 25 inmates are confirmed positive. Carter said there are 37 total known positive cases, all inmates.

“I have no reason whatsoever to believe that count is not going to go up,” Carter said.

People who tested negative will be retested in one week, Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.

Carter said only two inmates have shown any signs or symptoms for the virus so far.