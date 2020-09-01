 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Jail clear of COVID-19
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail

An inmate sleeps on the floor because there aren't enough beds to accommodate him or the 70 other inmates without beds Oct. 2 at the Twin Falls County Jail.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — After a month of dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Twin Falls County Jail, the current percentage of infected inmates sits at zero.

On July 16, the first test result from an inmate came back positive. Within a week there were 37 new cases. By early August, 183 people had tested positive for COVID-19. This includes both inmates and jail personnel.

Of 400 people tested, only 93 remained negative for the virus, said Capt. Doug Hughes, the jail administrator. To date, 215 people were infected inside the Twin Falls County Jail.

“However COVID-19 got in there, it got in there and spread like wildfire,” Hughes said. “Now we’re over that hump and it’s just about keeping (the disease) where it needs to be.”

The jail being overcrowded offered an environment where the disease could pass from person to person quickly, but the real struggle was the lack of symptoms, he said. Without test results, it was difficult to tell who was infected and who wasn’t because the vast majority of the jail population was asymptomatic. Throughout the course of the outbreak, Hughes said, only five people had to be treated for symptoms of the virus.

The jail always had cleaning protocols in place, but to stifle the spread of the virus and protect against future outbreaks, they’ve increased their intake protocols for new inmates. Now, every incoming inmate is asked to be tested for COVID-19. Those who refuse are required to quarantine the full 14 days before joining the general population.

“All we need to do is protect people from the outside,” Hughes said.

