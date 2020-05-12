Twin Falls County is the state leader for new COVID-19 cases

Magic Valley residents appear to be getting outside much more in May than they did in April. Some city parks have been crowded on weekends and hundreds of people have been flocking to the South Hills and other recreation sites. Home improvement stores have been experiencing massive crowds.

Both Bodily and Kern noted that there appears to be a bit too much nonchalance in terms of social distancing in Twin Falls.

“I don’t know that people are wearing masks or handwashing as well as they could be,” Kern said. “When I’ve been out in Twin Falls, I was the only one wearing a mask.”

If two individuals are wearing masks, it’s unlikely one of them will spread COVID-19 to the other, Kern explained. He added that wearing a mask is more about protecting others than yourself.

If you wear a mask you’ll reduce the number of aerosol particles that you release into the air when you breathe or talk — if you’re sick and don’t know it, a mask could mean the difference between not spreading the disease at all and giving it to a handful of strangers.