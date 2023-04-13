The Twin Falls housing market has picked up the pace after a slow February.

A month after just 83 homes sold and average prices dipped in February, the market rebounded with 110 sales in March, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

Despite homes taking longer to sell, prices rose from March 2022 values, with the average in the county hitting more than $395,000, compared to $371,471 a year ago.

“Sellers are not giving away houses; they are still selling for market value,” said Stan Tobiason, owner/broker of Super Realty of Idaho.

And he's seen an uptick in activity during the first couple of weeks in April.

However, because of lengthier selling times — the average days on the market in March was 85, compared with 25 a year ago — sellers are often willing to make concessions, such as helping with closing costs.

“Now we have a more level playing field out there as far as buyers and sellers,” Tobiason said.

Multiple offers coming in within a short period of time aren’t seen as often, he said, although he listed a house recently for $268,000 and it received seven offers in 24 hours, demonstrating the demand for more affordable options.

“If it’s cute and clean, they are getting multiple offers,” Tobiason said.

There were 262 houses on the market in Twin Falls County in March, and 53 houses for sale in Jerome County, with both of those numbers about doubled from March 2022 figures.

But inventory is down from a peak late summer last year of about 400 homes in Twin Falls County. Many sellers took their homes off the market as the holidays approached, Tobiason said, and he figured they would put them back on the market around this time.

He’s surprised the inventory in Twin Falls County isn’t higher, though there are 100 newly constructed homes are on the market in Twin Falls County, compared to 29 a year ago.

Many builders are likely waiting to get some of those sold before beginning new projects, Tobiason said.

Ten permits for single-family dwellings were issued in Twin Falls in March, down from 19 at the same time a year ago, according to latest figures.

TKO Homes took out eight of the 14 permits issued in the city in January, with those homes to be built in south Twin Falls. Owner Jared Hunt said the homes would be around 1,200 square feet and, because of their size, priced accordingly.

“We are trying to meet a price point that first-time homebuyers are looking for,” Hunt said.

Despite the slowdown in home construction, he said he wanted to do what he could to keep his subcontractors busy.

The homes are expected to be completed by early fall.