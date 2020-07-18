Twin Falls County Historical Museum receives contribution from DVD sales, Paxton family

“What do you intend to do with the monies raised off this documentary?” Paxton said he asked Vawser. "He says, 'I would like to give back to the community.'"

With that, the younger Paxton was on board. The film was completed in 2015 and released in March 2016.

Sales of the film remained constant and contributions to the Twin Falls Education Foundation, the Buhl, Filer and Kimberly public libraries, and Immanuel Lutheran and Rupert schools totaled more than $17,300.

Once that campaign ended, a new focus was needed.

“In 2018, it was decided that this was going to be our last fundraising effort to really put a push on where these funds will go,” Jim Paxton said. “We decided it would be best — where we could best serve the community — was to the Twin Falls Historical Museum.”

The recent sales of the DVD equated to approximately $2,500 and, with a matching contribution from Snake River Pool and Spa and the Paxton family, the check will help fund the project at the museum.

Members of the historical society plan to sort through museum files to identify the outdoor artifacts. Details about the walking path will be decided later.