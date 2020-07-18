Twin Falls County Historical Museum receives contribution from DVD sales, Paxton family

TWIN FALLS — Jim Paxton and his father, George Paxton, recently meandered around the outdoor exhibits at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum, looking at old farm equipment and artifacts from the county's past. While there, the elder Paxton mentioned to his son that it would be nice to have a pathway on which to walk between displays.
As donors of historical items to the museum over the years, the Paxtons thought a contribution to the museum might make that possible.
Jim Paxton, executive producer of the documentary "The Conquest of the Snake," offered up proceeds from the sale of DVDs to build a walking path — along with interpretive signs labeling the displays — on the museum grounds.
George and Alma Paxton also contributed.
On Thursday, the Paxtons presented a $5,000 check to the Twin Falls County Historical Society to be used toward that goal.
But the effort took more than the simple penning of a check to get the wheels in motion.
In 2015, writer, producer and third-generation Idahoan Andrew Vawser began to raise money to create the "Conquest" documentary about the Magic Valley's early pioneers and their desire to irrigate south-central Idaho's arid plain.
Vawser had difficulty raising the funds until fellow Idaho native Jim Paxton, owner of Snake River Pool and Spa in Twin Falls, took an interest in the project.
“What do you intend to do with the monies raised off this documentary?” Paxton said he asked Vawser. "He says, 'I would like to give back to the community.'"
With that, the younger Paxton was on board. The film was completed in 2015 and released in March 2016.
Sales of the film remained constant and contributions to the Twin Falls Education Foundation, the Buhl, Filer and Kimberly public libraries, and Immanuel Lutheran and Rupert schools totaled more than $17,300.
Once that campaign ended, a new focus was needed.
“In 2018, it was decided that this was going to be our last fundraising effort to really put a push on where these funds will go,” Jim Paxton said. “We decided it would be best — where we could best serve the community — was to the Twin Falls Historical Museum.”
The recent sales of the DVD equated to approximately $2,500 and, with a matching contribution from Snake River Pool and Spa and the Paxton family, the check will help fund the project at the museum.
Members of the historical society plan to sort through museum files to identify the outdoor artifacts. Details about the walking path will be decided later.
"We really don't have a time frame set yet as we need to determine how many pieces we will identify and say about them," Vawser said via email. "The project is in a very early stage, so once we have an agreement of the scope of the walking tour, I would hope that will let us know better when this might get done."
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Museum receives 5k donation
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.