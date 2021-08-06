Twin Falls County has one of the highest COVID-19 average case rates in Idaho

“It’s really incumbent upon the adults in their lives and older teens to be vaccinated to sort of cocoon these kids away from the risk of becoming infected,” Turner said during Tuesday’s media briefing.

Gov. Brad Little also joined the briefing to speak about the importance of getting vaccinated before the start of the school year.

“Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine if our kids have a chance at a normal school year,” Little said.

About 50.5% of the state’s population that is eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose. This number is far below the national average of 67.9%.

Most counties in the Magic Valley, with the exception of Blaine County, where 72% of the eligible population is vaccinated, are below the state’s vaccination average.

After Blaine, Twin Falls County has the highest rate with 40% of eligible people vaccinated. The other six counties in the region have vaccination rates of 36% and below.

These percentages could increase as the number of people choosing to get vaccinated has risen in recent weeks. This is good news, Jeppesen said, as vaccinations are the only way to end the pandemic.

While some vaccinated people will still catch the virus — the state has recorded 1,154 breakthrough cases, according to its data dashboard — they are a lot less likely to become sick and need hospitalized. Data released from the state health department last month showed nearly 99% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations since January were people unvaccinated.

