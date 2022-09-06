 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds: A hot success in 2022

Twin Falls Fair

Young fairgoers enjoy the tastes and sights of the Twin Falls County Fair on Sept. 3, 2022, in Filer.

 ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS

FILER — Cute critters, thrilling rides and heartwarming shows rounded up the Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo.

It was hot on Saturday — no doubt about that — but county fair fans once again gathered to see 4-H and FFA animal exhibits, the Canine Stars Stunt Show featuring rescue dogs, and a giant balloon sculpture of a vintage pickup truck with cheerful passengers created by “Balloon Guy” Jeremy Telford.

The Zipper amusement park ride went strong, and fairgoers gobbled up their favorite treats; corn dogs were popular.

The fair continued through Monday.

Twin Falls County Fair 2022

The Zipper, seen Sept. 3, 2022, is an ever-popular carnival ride at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
TF Fair

The Canine Stars Stunt Show features rescue dogs to entertain fairgoers Sept. 3, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
Twin Falls Fair

'Balloon Guy' Jeremy Telford creates a giant balloon sculpture of a vintage pickup truck with cheerful passengers Sept. 3, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
