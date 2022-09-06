Twin Falls County Fairgrounds: A hot success in 2022

FILER — Cute critters, thrilling rides and heartwarming shows rounded up the Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo.
It was hot on Saturday — no doubt about that — but county fair fans once again gathered to see 4-H and FFA animal exhibits, the Canine Stars Stunt Show featuring rescue dogs, and a giant balloon sculpture of a vintage pickup truck with cheerful passengers created by “Balloon Guy” Jeremy Telford.
Model railroaders have been busy this year making expansions to the track layout at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.
The Zipper amusement park ride went strong, and fairgoers gobbled up their favorite treats; corn dogs were popular.
The fair continued through Monday.