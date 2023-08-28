The Twin Falls County Fair, with the theme "Kids, Critters & Cowboys," kicks off Wednesday and there is still time to purchase discount admission tickets.

Through Tuesday, the fair is selling advance tickets for $7, a savings of $2 off the gate price. Tickets for senior citizens age 65 and older are also $7 in advance, a savings of $1.

Tickets can be purchased at the fair office in Filer or online at tfcfair.com.

Wednesday’s activities include 4-H animal shows. Food booths open at 10 a.m, and the the junior rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

See more details by visiting tfcfair.com.