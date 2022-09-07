Twin Falls County Fair numbers jump 18%

FILER — Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo numbers have hit pre-pandemic levels.

“I think people were tired of being cooped up,” said fair manager John Pitz.

The fair concluded Monday, and Pitz said that about 80,000 attendees went through the gates this year, an increase of 18% from 2021.

Numbers tumbled during the pandemic; in 2020, the tally was around 50,000.

But 80,000 is a number Pitz is used to seeing. He had a few worries before the fair started, from high gasoline and food prices, to record-high temperatures.

“I was worried that people weren’t going to have a lot of discretionary income,” Pitz said.

But people came anyway. The Magic Valley Stampede sold out on Friday and Saturday and the fair was a few hundred tickets away from having a sellout of the Scotty McCreery concert on Sunday.

Temperatures hit 101 degrees on Saturday, and fairgoers took advantage of seating placed in shady areas, misters at some of the food booths, and air conditioning units in some of the buildings, Pitz said.

Planning for the 2023 version of the fair will begin in earnest in October.

Although the fairgrounds looked a lot emptier on Tuesday, there was still activity going on as people loaded displays and picked up fair entries.

Lauren Langdon of the Snake River Antique Power Association, wiped his brow as he took a break near a huge 7,000-pound gas engine at the fair. There are a lot of heavy engines to transport, but it’s worth the effort, he said.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” he said. Having the annual engine display gives him a chance to meet people, including other collectors.

Lynn Hedberg, home arts superintendent, was busy in the Home Arts building, retrieving entries for fairgoers.

There are about 500 entries, including quilts and crocheted items, to watch over, and due to proper care not a single one has been lost since she was named superintendent 2017.

But that good record doesn’t come without a lot of hard work. Hedberg said she was at the fairgrounds late Monday night and early Tuesday to make sure pickup day would go off without a hitch.