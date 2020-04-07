Twin Falls County Fair gets $2,500 through an America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Farmer and Republican Rep. Clark Kauffman has directed $2,500 to the Twin Falls County Fair through a program sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

America’s Farmers Grow Communities has for 10 years joined with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct donations to a nonprofit of their choice.

It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America, according to an announcement from the Bayer Fund.

“Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities,” Bayer officer Al Mitchell said in the statement.

The programs provide funding for ag scholarships, nonprofit donations and school STEM grants, the statement said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0