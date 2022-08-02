Twin Falls County Fair gears up

FILER — It’s less than 29 days to go until the Twin Falls County Fair & Rodeo, and John Pitz is ready.

“It will be a big week,” Pitz said as he addressed Twin Falls County commissioners and fair board members Tuesday at the fairgrounds. The fair is set for Aug. 31 through Sept. 5.

Events will be revived from years past, keeping the fair fresh.

“We always try to do something new,” he said. The fairgrounds will also have a different look, including a makeover of the rodeo arena and some livestock pens.

One thing Pitz doesn’t have control over is COVID.

“I think people are getting tired of it,” Pitz said. He hopes COVID keeps at bay and allows fairgoers to have a more normal experience.

In non-pandemic years, the fair averaged 80,000-90,000 people, but numbers dipped to about 50,000 in 2020. Numbers rebounded a little last year.

Improvements to facilities

The bucking chutes have been replaced, as has paneling at the arena. The project was made possible thanks to a donation to the Twin Falls County Fair Foundation from the estate of Cliff and Kay Snider.

Kay Snider died in 2020 and Cliff in 2021. For 32 consecutive years, the couple purchased the same seats in the grandstands for the Magic Valley Stampede, so the improvements are appropriate, Pitz said.

The old wooden pens in the swine barn are being replaced with steel pens, thanks to donations from multiple businesses, Pitz said.

Magic Valley favorites

One longstanding food booth will be missing from the fair this year.

Commissioner Brent Reinke, who helped operate "Mr. B's" food booth, serving ice cream and taco salads, said it was time to make a change.

“My family has been a part of it for 38 years,” Reinke said. “We loved everything about the fair and were glad to be a part of it.”

Reinke explained that his grandchildren have grown up, and it was time to change his focus from the food booth, although he will still stay close to the fair.

As for entertainment, “Ponies, Pistols & Pistons” will be at the grandstand on Aug. 31. It will be the second time around for the show, described as an action-packed Western-themed event with motorsports flair, featuring rodeo specialty acts, bull fighters, freestyle motocross and demolition derby.

“They pull it off in 90 minutes,” Pitz said, “so there’s not much downtime.”

The show was at the fair in 2019, and received a standing ovation, he said.

Top country singer Scotty McCreery will perform Sept. 4. The first single on his latest album, “You Time,” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts.

Get ready for powerful, loud engines on Labor Day, the final day of the fair, at the Western Grand National Truck/Tractor Pulls, Pitz said.