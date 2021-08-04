Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo announces 2021 schedule

FILER — After last year’s disappointing attendance at the Twin Falls County Fair, Manager John Pitz is hoping the fair will bounce back in September.

“This year’s mission is to hold on to the enthusiasm and maintain a successful experience to all that attend,” Pitz writes in this year’s fair brochure.

“We plan to fill all the exhibit and merchant buildings,” he told a small crowd Tuesday at the fairgrounds in Filer.

The fair, themed “American Pride County Wide,” will run Sept.1 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, with a full schedule of fun for the whole family.

Last year’s attendance numbers were down 42%, Pitz said, due to the coronavirus pandemic. That put the self-supporting fair and rodeo $95,000 in the red.

“We had enough cash in reserve for one year,” he said. “But not two.”

Pitz is hoping the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo— one of the top 50 in the U.S. — the Granger Smith concert, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., and the All American Throwdown Demolition Derby will bring back the crowds. New events include the Ninja Nation Challenge and the Ninja Nation Kid’s Course, and the EhCapa Bareback Riders nightly performance during the rodeo.