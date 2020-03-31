Twin Falls County extends deadline on community comp plan survey

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners have extended the deadline for residents to weigh in on what the county will look like in the future.
Should there be a third rim-to-rim bridge built over the Snake River? Should there be changes to transportation routes, including bypasses for trucking? How important are parks and how much open spaces do folks want in the county?
Where should new residential growth go? What areas should be protected from growth?
Answers to such questions will be “extremely important to give us guidance” in making such decisions for the next decade, Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall told the Times-News on Monday.
The county is updating its comprehensive plan, which is “the road map to future growth,” Hall said. The current Comprehensive Plan — adopted in 2008 — is outdated.
“The plan will focus on agricultural preservation, opportunities for economic development opportunities and diversification, facilitating quality growth that respects community character, expanding and preserving recreational amenities and overall quality of life for residents and businesses alike,” the county website says on its 2020 Vision for the Future page.
The county has seen a disappointingly low number of responses to the survey so far, Hall said, prompting the commission to extend the deadline for another month.
The county has received less than 250 responses to the survey, which has been online at surveymonkey.com/r/TwinFallsCountyCompPlan since Feb. 26, county Planning and Zoning Director Jon Laux said. That’s less than 0.3% of the 85,000 residents in the county.
“We’ve done a lot of outreach,” Laux said Monday, but far too few have responded.
You have free articles remaining.
The survey takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete — if done correctly — Hall said. If the survey asks you to pick three options, don’t pick four — doing so will throw you back to the beginning of the survey.
The survey is anonymous, but it will ask what area you live in.
“We want to hear from a mixture of people, especially from the unincorporated areas and smaller communities,” he said. “We have to respect all those people.”
But don’t forget, Hall said, Twin Falls residents are county residents too.
Hall expects to see many changes in opinion from the county’s last comprehensive plan update.
For example, the unirrigated lands in the “Ag-Range Preservation Zone” that makes up most of the county do not have the potential for agriculture production, Hall said. Therefore, when productive farmland is eaten up by urban sprawl, it’s not replaced by land in the ag preservation zone.
In addition, the surface water previously used for crop irrigation in such cases is lost to lawn maintenance in those new subdivisions.
This should concern county residents, he said.
“Bring your voice forward,” Hall said. “Don’t come later after the plan has been put together.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.