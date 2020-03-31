Twin Falls County extends deadline on community comp plan survey

The county has seen a disappointingly low number of responses to the survey so far, Hall said, prompting the commission to extend the deadline for another month.

The county has received less than 250 responses to the survey, which has been online at surveymonkey.com/r/TwinFallsCountyCompPlan since Feb. 26, county Planning and Zoning Director Jon Laux said. That’s less than 0.3% of the 85,000 residents in the county.

“We’ve done a lot of outreach,” Laux said Monday, but far too few have responded.

The survey takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete — if done correctly — Hall said. If the survey asks you to pick three options, don’t pick four — doing so will throw you back to the beginning of the survey.

The survey is anonymous, but it will ask what area you live in.

“We want to hear from a mixture of people, especially from the unincorporated areas and smaller communities,” he said. “We have to respect all those people.”

But don’t forget, Hall said, Twin Falls residents are county residents too.