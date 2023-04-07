Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in another major drug bust Friday morning, finding almost 24.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.6 pounds of fentanyl after a traffic stop, police say.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $1 million, and the fentanyl was enough to deliver a million potentially lethal doses.

The three men in custody after the traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 are Wilson R. Fontes Mendvil, 25, of Mexico, and Elton Loza, 23, and Hugo Hector Olvera, 24, both of Arizona. They face charges of drug trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Over the last 12 days, Twin Falls County deputies have seized over $3.2 million worth of narcotics and approximately 3.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl, the department said.

Another large drug bust occurred March 26, also after a traffic stop on U.S. 93, when 11.7 pounds of fentanyl and 2.7 pounds of heroin were found hidden in a car, which had a temporary Arizona registration.

“I am extremely proud of the work of these deputies, for their training and their diligence," Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said. "Getting these drugs off the street is a huge win for our community.”