Twin Falls County crash sends 3 to hospital

TWIN FALLS — Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being injured in a crash in Twin Falls County north of Kimberly.

About 4:35 p.m., police were called to a two-vehicle crash at 3500 East and Addison Avenue.

Alexandria R. Fransden, 22, of Kimberly, was northbound on 3500 East in a 1997 Ford Explorer. William R. Rice, 60, of Murtaugh, was driving westbound on Addison Avenue in a 2017 Ford Escape. Frandsen stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection, failing to yield the right of way to Rice, Idaho State Police said. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Verla K. Rice, 74, of Murtaugh, was a passenger in Rice's vehicle. Frandsen, William Rice, and Verla Rice were all taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

