Twin Falls County commissioners approve tentative budget

TWIN FALLS — The county Board of Commissioners approved a tentative budget of $53.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year during a meeting Monday.
This budget is roughly 4.7% more than the county’s anticipated expenses of $50.7 million for the ongoing fiscal year, which runs through the end of September.
While the budget has increased, the county’s tentative levy rate has decreased. During Monday’s meeting, county clerk Kristina Glascock said the county’s levy rate is decreasing by about $37 per $100,000 of taxable value under this tentative budget.
Last year, the county’s property tax rate was about $397 per $100,000 of taxable value. This number would drop to $360 per $100,000 of taxable value under this budget. Glascock said these estimations are based on preliminary home values.
The county will hold public hearings at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 10 a.m. Sept. 8 for the document.