Twin Falls County commissioners adopting comprehensive plan in June

The new plan is based on a set of principles that guide commissioners when making decisions. These principles, among others, include preserving the rural character of the county, supporting its agricultural base, expanding access to open spaces and balancing private property rights with the public good.

The latter of which can sometimes be in conflict with preserving agriculture and the rural character of the county, such as in situations where a retiring farmer wants to sell their property to a developer who wants to build out a subdivision.

“We have hard decisions to make,” Hall said. “To have the courage to say no to people sometimes; it’s not going to be easy. But that’s what we heard from the community. They want us to protect ag.”

Commissioners are trying to encourage the county’s population growth to take place within city impact areas, near but outside of city boundaries. Oftentimes these are the areas of the county that cities will eventually annex.

In addition to developing agricultural land, building subdivisions in rural areas creates costs for county government that residents ultimately pay for.