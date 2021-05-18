Twin Falls County commissioners adopting comprehensive plan in June

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners have moved one step closer to overhauling its plan for how the county will grow and be shaped into the future.
The county’s comprehensive plan was last updated more than a decade ago.
A comprehensive plan is a guiding document that cities and counties are required to have in place according to state law. The county began the process of overhauling its plan two years ago. The existing plan hasn’t been updated since 2008 and no longer reflects conditions in the county.
The county and a consultant hired to work on the plan released a final draft of the document for public comment in March. Allison Mouch with Orion Planning and Design, the firm the county hired to work on the update, presented the changes made to the document as a result of this public input during a Monday meeting.
Some changes are straightforward, such as swapping out the photographs used in the document to depict different place types, or land use designations, in the county for new ones.
Others changes were more complex.
Ryan Swinney with Western Magic Valley Realtors questioned some of the housing data referenced in the plan, such as percentages measuring vacancy rates among homeowners and renters, and also median home values.
Mouch said these numbers came from 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, and therefore do not reflect the increase in home prices throughout the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swinney recommended the county add this context to the document.
“It’s not an anomaly that our prices are doing what they’re doing here,” Swinney said. “It’s doing the same in Missoula; it’s doing the same in Nevada.”
Mouch told the commissioners that changes have also been made to a map identifying place types in the county following an internal staff review. This includes reducing areas designated as rural residential near Castleford, and a few other places.
This updated comprehensive swaps out land use designations in the existing plan for “place types.” The plan identifies agriculture, rural residential, unincorporated townships, commercial corridors, special districts and rangeland and public lands as different place types.
“They’re focused on more than just land use,” Mouch said. “They’re focused on the character of an area and they’re organized in a way that presents existing conditions as well as future characteristics.”
County commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing in June to formally adopt this comprehensive plan. Afterward, the county will begin reviewing and updating codes and regulations to reflect what is in the document.
The new plan is based on a set of principles that guide commissioners when making decisions. These principles, among others, include preserving the rural character of the county, supporting its agricultural base, expanding access to open spaces and balancing private property rights with the public good.
The latter of which can sometimes be in conflict with preserving agriculture and the rural character of the county, such as in situations where a retiring farmer wants to sell their property to a developer who wants to build out a subdivision.
“We have hard decisions to make,” Hall said. “To have the courage to say no to people sometimes; it’s not going to be easy. But that’s what we heard from the community. They want us to protect ag.”
Commissioners are trying to encourage the county’s population growth to take place within city impact areas, near but outside of city boundaries. Oftentimes these are the areas of the county that cities will eventually annex.
In addition to developing agricultural land, building subdivisions in rural areas creates costs for county government that residents ultimately pay for.
“When we start talking about developing in rural areas, I think people don’t understand the costs associated with that,” Hall said. “Because now we have to provide ambulances, fire, police and all those other things. And that’s all tax dollars.”
Swinney told the commissioners that this effort to encourage growth in city impact areas, rather than rural areas, will be difficult to carry out.
“Frankly, I think you got your backs against the wall,” Swinney said. “Unfortunately, if you look across the county, it’s very difficult to say if you can do that.”