TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County plans to spend $601,000 to replace three mobile jail pods.
On Tuesday, county commissioners awarded the bid to Pacific Modular. After a legal review, the county will pursue a contract with the company, Commissioner Jack Johnson said.
It will probably take four to five months before the pods arrive and are installed.
More than 30 inmates were displaced in November 2018 after a fire broke out in one of the pods. The county decided to replace all three annexes with new mobile units, each holding 30 beds. This will slightly increase the existing capacity, but inmates may be displaced for a short time during construction, Johnson said. Logistics will all be handled by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
The county received two bids for the pods and opted for the lower bid.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners appointed three members to serve on the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District Board. Brad Lancaster was appointed to District 1; Gary Davis to District 2; and Rondal Lang to District 3.
These were chosen out of six initial candidates, Commissioner Don Hall said.
“The commissioners and I really grappled with this,” he said.
Each board member will serve until November, when residents will vote for their representatives. The three who were appointed plan to run for election, Hall said. The openings for Districts 1 and 2 will be four-year terms, and District 3 a two-year term for this election cycle.
