TWIN FALLS — Every year around the first of June, property owners in Twin Falls County receive their property assessment notice. They immediately look at the bottom line to see how much the assessor thinks their property is worth. The thought is the government just keeps taking more every year, and when is it going to be enough?
If you want to know more, you are invited to attend a question-and-answer evening with Twin Falls County Assessor Bradford Wills from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Conference Room in the southeast corner of County West, 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
For more information, call 208-736-4010.
