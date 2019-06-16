{{featured_button_text}}
New Assessor

Assessor Brad Wills talks about his job in January 2018 at his office in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Every year around the first of June, property owners in Twin Falls County receive their property assessment notice. They immediately look at the bottom line to see how much the assessor thinks their property is worth. The thought is the government just keeps taking more every year, and when is it going to be enough?

If you want to know more, you are invited to attend a question-and-answer evening with Twin Falls County Assessor Bradford Wills from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Conference Room in the southeast corner of County West, 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.

For more information, call 208-736-4010.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments