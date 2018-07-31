TWIN FALLS – Should Twin Falls use taxpayer money to support nonprofits?
During a budget presentation Monday, the City Council had a considerable discussion about the city’s Municipal Powers Outsource Grants. This money, about $110,000 in years past, has been awarded to nonprofit organizations with the intent of supporting services that the city could be providing but isn’t.
But there’s a big difference between “could” and “should,” Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar said. Several Council members seemed to agree that either the process of awarding these grants should be changed, or perhaps the grants should no longer be given.
“It’s really not what we’re elected to do,” Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said. “It’s not our job to fund those nonprofits.”
Councilman Greg Lanting, however, had compassion toward the nonprofits that rely on those grants for their services. Past recipients have included organizations such as Voices Against Violence, the Boys & Girls Club of the Magic Valley, the Magic Valley Arts Council and Trans IV Buses, to name a few.
The city has awarded Trans IV $25,000 in grant money for its matching fund requirement. The Council has already agreed that in the next two years, it will fund Trans IV Buses with $45,000 and keep it separate from the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants.
But other nonprofits could lose a major funding source if the city discontinued the program.
“I really don’t like to feel that I’m leaving ‘em high and dry,” Lanting said.
Vice Mayor Nikki Boyd, however, said the nonprofits that depend on that grant do so because it’s been an option for them.
The process of awarding the money is also difficult for the Council to wade through. The Council has deliberated considerably on the grants each year while awarding them, weighing the requests of more than a dozen nonprofits. Barigar said it makes the Council members pit the arts against the needs of “little kids and drug addicts and whoever comes up before us asking for money.”
Meanwhile, the city could instead use that money to fund other, more dire needs, internally, he said.
While some Council members appeared in favor of ending the grant program immediately, it was finally recommended that that be considered after the 2019 fiscal year budget process. City Manager Travis Rothweiler said he could put it on a future Council agenda toward the end of August or mid-September.
Also during the budget discussion, the Council said it would consider taking up to $770,000 of the foregone balance in next year’s budget. The “foregone balance” is property tax increases the city declined to take in past years, but could do if it chose to now.
If the Council took that amount, it would raise the property tax rate to $7.60 per $1,000 in assessed value — a 17-cent increase. That money would go specifically toward sidewalk improvements at several school crossings, and a couple of road overlay projects.
One resident told the Council that the city has sometimes looked too hard at saving money and not enough at replacing aging infrastructure before it fails.
Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Adopted the Twin Falls Historic Preservation Master Plan, which is a sort of comprehensive plan to direct the Historic Preservation Commission’s future actions.
- Approved a request from the Twin Falls Highway District to waive building permit fees for two new structures.
- Approved a zoning change for 1122 Washington St. S., a step needed so the Community Council of Idaho could redevelop its affordable housing project.
- Confirmed the appointment of Alan Horner to the Recreation Center Ad Hoc Committee.
