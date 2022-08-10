Twin Falls costume shop reopens after fire next door

TWIN FALLS — A customer quietly laid his items on the counter Wednesday at Poindexter’s Costume and Novelty Shop and paid $175 for the clothing and accessories. That simple act brought a smile to the face of owner Susan Buhler’s face.

“It feels good to have income coming in," Buhler said, "instead of going out.”

Poindexter’s reopened its doors Wednesday after being closed for four months since an April 12 fire next door at Radio Rondevoo caused significant damage to her store.

She remembers the day vividly.

“I got a call from the alarm company saying the alarm had gone off,” Buhler said.

Living only six blocks away, she went down to the store that morning with the intention of turning it off. Instead, she saw smoke.

“It had just started,” she said of the fire. “I got here really quick.”

Regular customers won’t notice much difference with the newly reopened store. Buhler has kept light-colored walls and keeps the inventory in the same locations. One thing couldn’t be saved: The aging blue-gray carpet that was in the building when she started the business 23 years ago. She selected a patterned gray carpet to take its place.

Water damage from the fire hoses caused more damage than the smoke from the blaze, Buhler said.

It took a week for power to be restored to the building before the cleanup began. Damaged items were placed in a storage pod outside, where they still remain, and the undamaged items were boxed and put in the back of the store.

Buhler and store manager Robert Sanchez Jr. put in their share of work, along with a restoration company.

"I earned my paycheck those months," Sanchez said.

Buhler said that during that time, friends told her she was handling the situation well.

“There’s no sense in crying," she said. "I was focused on cleaning it up.”

Sanchez said it was fortunate that the fire happened during the time of year that business at the store wasn’t brisk. Now, he’s getting ready for a busy Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Several customers strolled into the store Wednesday morning.

Suzana Chavez, who had been to the store a few times, had heard about the store reopening.

“I came in to take a peek,” Chavez said.

Buhler said she will be spending the next two weeks doing paperwork for the insurance claim and is glad the store is back in business.

"You need to look for the silver lining," she said.