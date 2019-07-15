TWIN FALLS — Gene Turley has a plan to improve services and save taxpayers money.
As Twin Falls County coroner, Turley is proposing the creation of a state forensic pathology department. Such a revision to the way death investigations are conducted would save time, money and man-hours, he said.
“Kentucky has incorporated this system and it is working quite well,” Turley said. “The local coroners are in charge of the death investigations and not only work hand in hand with the law enforcement, but also with the State Forensic Pathology Department.”
Turley has been with the Coroner’s office since 1990, and is serving as coroner for the second time. His elected terms ran from 1993 to 2001, then he took a break, being elected once more to the position in 2014.
The 44 coroners in Idaho are currently authorized to conduct death investigations but are not qualified forensic pathologists. Therefore, as with Twin Falls, bodies must be sent to Boise when an autopsy is required.
Turley estimates 25 or 26 autopsies are ordered by his office each year. This process costs Twin Falls County taxpayers $51,000 per year by having to send the bodies to Boise.
“That’s not including toxicology tests,” he said.
“What seems to be obvious can be quite complicated, especially when it turns out to be homicide,” Turley said. “Local death investigators must do their best to find answers for families who have lost loved ones.”
The need to send a body to Boise delays these answers.
“The families have no access to their loved one until they arrive back from autopsy,” Turley said. “This process can take several days up to a week, depending on the severity of the case.”
With the implementation of a state forensic pathology department, Turley predicts autopsies could be completed the same day as the death occurred. The ideal scenario, he stated, would be to have forensic pathologists in four regions: north Idaho, southwest Idaho, south-central Idaho and eastern Idaho.
“It would expedite the results of toxicology testing to give the investigators and families answers,” Turley said. “This would also keep the control of the investigation to the local coroner as vital evidence would be under his/her control in the chain of evidence.”
Turley is in the process of presenting his proposal to state legislators, with the hope they will bring it to a vote at the next session.
“This type of system would give the Idaho coroners better training, expedite results on cases, save on man-hours for both coroner’s offices and local city and county law enforcement, it would give the families quicker answers and would save money for all the counties,” he said.
