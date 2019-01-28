TWIN FALLS — City staff would like to construct some additional sediment removal ponds near the Auger Falls recreation area.
The Twin Falls City Council on Monday will consider a request to use city property to construct a series of ponds atop the canyon rim and near the Auger Falls recreation parking area. These ponds would add capacity to others that are used by the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“(Each pond) receives all of its water from the wastewater treatment plant,” city spokesman Joshua Palmer said. “Largely, it’s to improve the water quality after our treatment process before it goes into the ground or into the river.”
The city also plants native grasses to help use the sediment removal ponds to rehabilitate a wetland area. The ponds attract different kinds of wildlife to the area, he said.
Originally, these ponds were used to dispose of potato waste by Idaho Frozen Foods. They were abandoned by the company in the early 1980s.
Twin Falls is a member of the Southern Idaho Waster Quality Coalition — a partnership that works to identify, manage and increase water quality in the Mid-Snake River. The coalition has applied for federal grant money to construct the sediment reduction ponds. The property would remain in the city’s ownership and control if the project is approved by the Bureau of Reclamation. The Twin Falls Canal Co. would provide construction service for the ponds.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Receive a reimbursement from Jacobs Engineering Group in the amount of $207,001 from operational expenses at the wastewater treatment facility.
- Confirm the appointments of Jay Reis, Scott Standley and Taylor Marecle to the Building Safety Department Advisory Committee.
- Receive a presentation on the city of Twin Falls quarterly financials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.