Twin Falls city pool vandalized, suspects sought

TWIN FALLS — The city pool is closed due to vandalism to the pool bubble that protects the pool during the winter. On Thursday morning, pool staff found a large cut in the pool bubble that had recently been raised for the season. Because the pool bubble uses air compression to keep it suspended over the pool, the large cut has made it impossible for the bubble to remain suspended.
The city pool will be closed until the bubble can be repaired. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the Twin Falls Police Department's non-emergency line at 208-735-4357.