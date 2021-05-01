TWIN FALLS CITY PARK: Take a stroll through history

Just months after Twin Falls was platted and surveyed, nurseryman James A. Waters began planting trees. A lot of trees. In less than a year, some 4,000 saplings lined the streets and filled the town's new five-acre park. Twin Falls Investment Co. had donated 10 acres downtown — two blocks on the east side of Shoshone Street for City Park and two blocks directly across Shoshone, where the county courthouse and first high school would later be built.