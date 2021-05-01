TWIN FALLS CITY PARK: Take a stroll through history

The Vietnam War Veterans Memorial is seen April 7 at the north corner of City Park. First Lt. James Allred in December 1963 became one of the first of 251 Idahoans killed in the Vietnam War when his chopper was shot down during heavy fire. Allred was posthumously promoted to major. In the next few years, more Twin Falls County soldiers were killed in what many considered a senseless war. Staff Sgt. Brent J. Baumert, killed in 1966 in Vietnam, graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1958. His classmates Marvin Taylor, Bird Golay, Jim White, Larry Motzner and Dale Ford constructed a memorial to Baumert in City Park. 'We think Brent ... represented all that is good in a friend, classmate and soldier,' Golay told the Times-News at the time. 'We wanted to show this county and Idaho what kind of men they are raising here — it’s the best kind of man.' Before they were finished, the classmates expanded the dedication “to all Twin Falls County men who have been, and those who probably will be, killed in Vietnam,” the Times-News wrote. “It’s something we owe them,” Ford said. Today, a bronze plaque lists 17 men who 'served us wisely, well, honorably.' The monument was the first Vietnam memorial in the state, and one of the first in the nation.