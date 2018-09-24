TWIN FALLS — A proposed weight limit increase on Blue Lakes Boulevard North has the city engineer concerned about the potential impact to another street in town.
In September, the Idaho Transportation Department hosted a public hearing regarding an application by Glanbia Nutritionals. If approved, the state would allow trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds to drive on Blue Lakes Boulevard North from Addison Avenue to the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
But the state failed to notify the city about the proposed weight limit change. To correct the oversight, two more hearings are scheduled for early October.
City Engineer Jackie Fields is taking this time to address the City Council on a pressing issue: What happens if Glanbia or other companies drive heavier trucks along Shoshone Street on their journey north?
“Our poor little Shoshone Street is fragile,” Fields told the Times-News on Friday. “It appears to be hanging in there, but we know that it’s short-lived.”
On Monday, Fields will ask the City Council to limit freight/truck movement on Shoshone Street between Addison Avenue (North Five Points) and Second Avenue North/East. The idea is to preserve the street by allowing through only trucks that are delivering to businesses along that section of roadway.
“If we continue to have a lot of through trucks on Shoshone Street, it will fail faster,” Fields said.
That section of Shoshone Street last received an overlay 12 years ago. While the pavement itself is in OK condition with maintenance, the road base is failing.
“Shoshone St. is really old and it is highly unlikely that the ballast currently meets any standard for an arterial (or a collector),” Fields wrote in her report to the Council.
The problem isn’t the downward pressure of weight from the trucks; ITD has specified that trucks with heavier weights are required to have more axles, distributing the weight more evenly. The issue, Fields said, is when trucks stop and start up again at stoplights. Accelerating loads, especially, have a large impact on the pavement and can warp it over time, she said — and heavier loads have a bigger impact.
Shoshone Street is experiencing “shoving” already — rippled areas where wheels have pushed the pavement. The city has repaired the upper surface over time, but the base should be at the end of its useful life, she said. Fields could find no record of when the road was initially constructed.
The road hasn’t yet been on the list for reconstruction because of higher-priority projects. Locust Street and Eastland Drive, for example, have had major failures and higher traffic loads, she said.
According to ITD, between North Five Points and Second Avenue North/East, Shoshone Street East had an average daily traffic of 13,000 vehicles in 2017. That includes 350 commercial vehicles a day.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Fields will ask the Council about the future of Twin Falls’ truck routes, and whether ITD should consider another truck route for businesses on the south. The Council could vote to draft a resolution or ordinance that restricts truck traffic along Shoshone Street with the exception of local deliveries.
Whatever the Council’s decision, Fields said, it will provide input for the state and for transportation committees in the future.
Representatives from ITD and Glanbia could not be reached for comment Friday.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will consider:
- A request to confirm the appointment of Shane Cook to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission
- Recognition of firefighters Jesse Killinger and Joe Renaldi for successfully completing their Twin Falls Fire Department Firefighter II certification
- Adopting the collective bargaining agreement between the city of Twin Falls and Twin Falls Firefighters Local 1556
- Approving the use of FY19 capital reserve funds for FY18 capital projects
- A public hearing to amend the 2017-18 budget
- Adjourning into executive session to consider hiring a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, wherein the respective qualities of individuals are to be evaluated in order to fill a particular vacancy or need.
