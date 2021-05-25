Twin Falls City Council turns down electric scooter talk

TWIN FALLS — Electric scooters are not coming to the city anytime soon.

City Council declined to move forward with any discussions with possible e-scooter vendors during Monday’s meeting. Most Council members agreed this is not the right time to introduce e-scooters in the city.

“I think, right now, this is a perfect thing to worry about a later time,” Councilmember Christopher Reid said.

Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said city staff effort would be better used dealing with other more pressing issues, such as a property tax bill that Gov. Brad Little recently signed into law that could affect city revenue, rather than handling the process of bringing an e-scooter vendor into town.

Councilmembers also raised questions over where residents would ride the e-scooters. Downtown, only Main Street has wider sidewalks, and city code does not allow motorized vehicles on the canyon rim trail.

“If we add a bunch of scooters, I’m not sure that walking on the trail at Shoshone Falls would be as much fun as it is right now,” Councilmember Greg Lanting said.