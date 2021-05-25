Twin Falls City Council turns down electric scooter talk

TWIN FALLS — Electric scooters are not coming to the city anytime soon.
City Council declined to move forward with any discussions with possible e-scooter vendors during Monday’s meeting. Most Council members agreed this is not the right time to introduce e-scooters in the city.
“I think, right now, this is a perfect thing to worry about a later time,” Councilmember Christopher Reid said.
Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said city staff effort would be better used dealing with other more pressing issues, such as a property tax bill that Gov. Brad Little recently signed into law that could affect city revenue, rather than handling the process of bringing an e-scooter vendor into town.
Councilmembers also raised questions over where residents would ride the e-scooters. Downtown, only Main Street has wider sidewalks, and city code does not allow motorized vehicles on the canyon rim trail.
“If we add a bunch of scooters, I’m not sure that walking on the trail at Shoshone Falls would be as much fun as it is right now,” Councilmember Greg Lanting said.
Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble told the council that city staff has some of the same concerns regarding e-scooters in Twin Falls. He brought the issue to the council’s attention because some e-scooter vendors have reached out inquiring about the city’s interest.