TWIN FALLS — The city has a grant program for homeowners to get some help rebuilding or repairing sidewalks. But so far, it hasn’t caught on.
Over the past two years, the City Council has approved $50,000 in a matching fund program for residential property owners. Since individual property owners are responsible for maintaining sidewalks in front of their properties, the city hoped it would incentivize homeowners to get it done.
But most of the budgeted money was not used, and in the meantime, commercial property owners who wanted to use the program were turned down. On Monday, the City Council will consider a city staff request to allow commercial properties to apply for the grant, and to increase the incentive for residential properties.
Senior Supervisor of Streets Mark Thomson will make his request during the meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. As part of the request, remaining grant funds would be allocated strictly to support sidewalk construction in the city.
Also at the meeting, the Council will have a public hearing regarding a request to designate portions of Washington Street North and Washington Street/Sixth Avenue West as an approved route for trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds.
