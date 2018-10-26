TWIN FALLS — After a nationwide search, the city of Twin Falls has chosen its next city attorney.
The Twin Falls City Council is scheduled to appoint Shayne Nope during its Nov. 5 meeting. Nope, the current deputy city attorney, will be sworn in as city attorney by Mayor Shawn Barigar.
“Shayne’s enthusiasm and skills will help him to successfully serve the City Council, staff, and our citizens in this new capacity,” Barigar said in a statement. “As our community continues to grow, Shayne’s leadership and expertise will be critical to achieve our shared goals and expectations for the future.”
Nope has served as Twin Falls' deputy city attorney since 2014. He replaces Fritz Wonderlich, who retired after 31 years with the city.
Nope received his bachelor’s degree from the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University and earned a law degree from the University of Idaho. He has worked with the Idaho Municipal Attorneys association since 2012 and serves as the association’s president. Nope lives in Twin Falls with his wife and four children.
