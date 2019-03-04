Try 3 months for $3
City logo file

City Hall sits along Main Avenue Dec. 28, 2017, in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council will be asked to amend a bond election ordinance it passed last week due to new information.

In May, voters will decide whether to approve the city issuing $36 million in bonds in order to construct three new fire stations, remodel Station One and build a fire training center.

The bond issue would have to pass with a two-thirds vote before the city could proceed.

The original ordinance estimated the bonds would cost taxpayers $71.17 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value each year. Amended values now show a potential impact of $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable value.

The annual cost estimate will be included on the ballot question.

The City Council will vote on the amended ordinance on Monday. Its meeting begins at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will:

  • Consider a request to appoint Debbie Dane to serve a partial term as a library trustee.
  • Have a public hearing for a request to approve a Zoning Title Amendment to repeal and replace City Code 10-11-19 Floodplain Regulations (A through E).
  • Adjourn into executive session for the purposes of considering the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of — or to hear complaints or charges against — a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments