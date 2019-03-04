TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council will be asked to amend a bond election ordinance it passed last week due to new information.
In May, voters will decide whether to approve the city issuing $36 million in bonds in order to construct three new fire stations, remodel Station One and build a fire training center.
The bond issue would have to pass with a two-thirds vote before the city could proceed.
The original ordinance estimated the bonds would cost taxpayers $71.17 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value each year. Amended values now show a potential impact of $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable value.
The annual cost estimate will be included on the ballot question.
The City Council will vote on the amended ordinance on Monday. Its meeting begins at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Consider a request to appoint Debbie Dane to serve a partial term as a library trustee.
- Have a public hearing for a request to approve a Zoning Title Amendment to repeal and replace City Code 10-11-19 Floodplain Regulations (A through E).
- Adjourn into executive session for the purposes of considering the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of — or to hear complaints or charges against — a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
