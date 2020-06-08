Twin Falls City Council shoots down five-story apartment buildings downtown

The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended City Council approve the project, provided the developer could find a way to provide additional parking. The Galena Opportunity Fund asked City Council to approve its proposal as originally presented, without a plan to create additional parking.

Lead architect Bob Smith said that adding more parking was unnecessary, and that residents were exaggerating when they said parking is already a significant problem. Based on in-person visits and Google Earth looks, Eighth Avenue, Seventh Avenue and Hansen Street generally have plenty of available parking, he said.

“We believe the Planning and Zoning Commission was unduly swayed by the inaccurate testimony,” Smith said.

That interpretation of parking availability was later rebuffed by several residents and Councilman Greg Lanting.

Galena Opportunity Fund CEO Bill Truax said if the project is required to add additional parking it would effectively force rents to go up because it would make the project far more expensive.

Many residents speaking against the project asked that City Council not allow any exceptions to city code — the project asked for several, most notably an exception for multiple stories of additional height.