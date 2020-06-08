Twin Falls City Council shoots down five-story apartment buildings downtown

TWIN FALLS — The City Council Monday rejected a proposal for two five-story apartment buildings near City Park and the old clinic building.
The Galena Opportunity Fund’s $30-million Masqueray Lofts proposal would have brought 112 new affordable and market-rate housing units to downtown Twin Falls. In the past, city leaders have repeatedly said that type of high-density housing is needed to ensure the success of downtown Twin Falls’ ongoing revitalization.
But from the beginning, neighborhood residents expressed outrage over the proposal, saying that it will ruin the neighborhood by reducing the availability of parking on public streets, mar a historic area’s aesthetic and generally disrupt a quiet part of town. Some suggested that allowing this development would be repeating the mistake the city made in allowing the mall to be built near the canyon rim.
There were 199 letters written in opposition to the project, compared to just 17 in support, and dozens of people appeared at the council meeting in person.
After nearly four hours of public comment from residents, downtown business owners and the developer, the council voted 6-0 to shoot down the proposal. Councilman Shawn Barigar, who is CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, recused himself from the Masqueray Lofts portion of the meeting.
“My heart says, we can’t do this project,” Councilwoman Nikki Boyd said. “It’s a wonderful project, it’s just not in the right place.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended City Council approve the project, provided the developer could find a way to provide additional parking. The Galena Opportunity Fund asked City Council to approve its proposal as originally presented, without a plan to create additional parking.
Lead architect Bob Smith said that adding more parking was unnecessary, and that residents were exaggerating when they said parking is already a significant problem. Based on in-person visits and Google Earth looks, Eighth Avenue, Seventh Avenue and Hansen Street generally have plenty of available parking, he said.
“We believe the Planning and Zoning Commission was unduly swayed by the inaccurate testimony,” Smith said.
That interpretation of parking availability was later rebuffed by several residents and Councilman Greg Lanting.
Galena Opportunity Fund CEO Bill Truax said if the project is required to add additional parking it would effectively force rents to go up because it would make the project far more expensive.
Many residents speaking against the project asked that City Council not allow any exceptions to city code — the project asked for several, most notably an exception for multiple stories of additional height.
Smith noted that many Twin Falls buildings have been given similar exceptions. And he reiterated that this type of housing is precisely what the city, in its comprehensive plan, has said it wants.
Truax said that this location was carefully considered, and added that when he began working with Twin Falls leaders seven years ago, he was continuously told downtown housing was a pressing need for the community.
“We have worked for a really long time to find the right place,” Truax said. “It’s the best place.”
Liyah Babayan, a downtown business owner who grew up in Section 8 housing, said that affordable housing is downtown’s biggest need right now.
She added that the movement to reject the housing proposal was remarkably tone deaf. Individuals organizing against the low-income and market rate apartment buildings have been making lawn signs and Facebook posts with the hashtag #twinfallsmatters, which Babayan said is incredibly inconsiderate given the ongoing #blacklivesmatter movement.
State Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said he grew up in the neighborhood and wants it to stay the way it is for his grandkids. These apartment buildings will lower residents’ quality of life, he said.
“I love low-cost buildings,” Heider said. “But a location in the middle of a residential neighborhood is totally inappropriate. … Let’s build it somewhere else.”
