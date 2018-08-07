TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council intends to use some of its forgone balance for the coming year’s budget in order to pursue some sidewalk and road overlay projects.
The Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday stating the intent to go after $770,000 of the total $2.2 million in forgone balance. The “forgone balance” is property tax increases the city declined to take in past years but could do so now if it chooses.
The City Council also adopted its preliminary budget, setting the maximum amount it intends to take for the 2019 fiscal year at about $69.8 million. The city’s tax rate would increase to $7.60 per $1,000 in taxable value.
A public hearing for the final budget has been set for Aug. 20.
“We will still be saving (taxpayers) close to $1.5 million,” Councilman Greg Lanting said of taking just a portion of the forgone balance.
He noted that having specific capital projects outlined for that money is preferable because the city wouldn’t necessarily be relying on the increase for future budgets. City Manager Travis Rothweiler said staff would plan to dedicate that money in coming years for the City Council to peg for specific projects.
“You may choose after the first year not to take it,” Rothweiler said.
The projects selected included several sidewalk improvement projects to improve accessibility for schoolchildren. The money would be allocated as follows:
- $274,000 — Sidewalk on the north side of 3600 North near Skylane Mobile Home Park; and on the west side of Harrison Street South at Orchard Drive. These projects are north and south of South Hills Middle School.
- $180,000 — Sidewalk on the east side of Grandview Drive, north of Rock Creek Elementary School.
- $163,000 — A road overlay at Stadium Boulevard, east of Eastland Drive North.
- $153,000 — A road overlay at Locust Street North from Willmore Avenue to Filer Avenue East.
“These are things that come up constantly throughout the year, and that we do not have,” Councilwoman Nikki Boyd said.
Twin Falls property owner Terry Edwards was the only member of the public to comment on the proposed resolution.
“I suggest the Council not set a new precedent for the city by using the forgone balance,” Edwards said.
Other budget-related decisions included a rate increase to cover the costs of recycling, plus changes to the cap on wastewater billing.
Changes to recycling
Earlier this year, the council approved a rate increase for sanitation customers in order to pay for the city to recycle when the cost was up to $100 per ton. Since then, recycling costs have only exceeded that — up to $175 per ton a month ago — and all collections have gone straight to the landfill.
On Monday, the city opted to collect the costs of recycling from citizens so recyclables would go to sorting facilities. The maximum cost the city will pay is $175 per ton, but recycling costs have already decreased to $160 per ton.
“Many people are willing to pay for it,” Boyd said. “I think recycling is important, and I hate to just abandon it.”
Monthly sanitation bills will go up 44 cents with the increase for recycling, bringing the total monthly fee to $18.44 after other increases were factored in.
Changes to wastewater
Residential customers aren’t monitored on their sewer discharge, so the city bases sewer fees on water usage. In the past, wastewater fees have been capped after the first 8,000 gallons.
But city staff discovered that even in November — a low water-use month — more than 1,500 customers were using more than 8,000 gallons of water, but less than 13,000 gallons. And year-round, at least 56 customers were using 13,000 gallons or more.
The City Council on Monday agreed to change the cap to 12,000 gallons per month. Customers are charged 60 cents per gallon, so at most, a customer exceeding the new cap would see an increase of $2.40 per month.
Meanwhile, a proposed wastewater increase to all customers was lowered to just a half a percent.
Also at the meeting, the City Council adopted a new fee schedule for Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport to increase landing fees and fees for aircraft rescue and firefighting services.
