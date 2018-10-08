TWIN FALLS — A former office building on Hansen Street could soon be getting a new life as a dance and exercise studio with a paleontology research lab in the basement.
The Twin Falls City Council voted 5-1 on Monday to move forward with selling its building at 324 Hansen St. E. to Rebekah and Joshua Olsen for $120,000. A purchase agreement will come before the Council later for final approval.
Councilman Chris Talkington cast the dissenting vote, requesting the Council table the item for further discussion. Councilman Christopher Reid was not present. The other five council members, however, accepted the lowest of three offers on the building.
“This is just a location that — it’s time has come,” Councilwoman Nikki Boyd said. “It’s very exciting.”
As proposed, the Olsens will renovate the building and open “The Circus” on the upper floors. The studio will offer classes for tribal-style dancing, fly-bungee and aerial silks — arts Rebekah Olsen has studied through her travels over the past eight years.
“I fell in love with the dance — with the culture and the costuming,” she told the Council.
The Olsens plan to offer cultural workshops and work with The Orpheum Theatre for community performances.
But “what’s a circus without an elephant?” Rebekah Olsen asked. That’s where the basement plays in.
In 2012, the Olsens discovered the skeletal remains of a Columbian mammoth in their backyard near Kimberly. Working with Idaho colleges and museums, the Olsens plan to bring the mammoth to their new building to be studied and preserved. The College of Southern Idaho would also like to use the center for its students to learn hands-on.
The city purchased the 1926 American Legion Hall building about 11 years ago for $240,000, Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said. The building housed the city’s engineering and planning and zoning departments, and the city sunk another $200,000 into upgrades.
“It’s a real special building — it really is,” Boyd said. “But it’s all sorts of funky.”
The city departments moved out of the building in last November, and the Council shortly thereafter decided to move forward with a public auction. But after nobody bid on the $200,000 asking price, Humble went out into the community to look for buyers.
He received three offers all within a week of each other. The highest offer of $137,000 came from the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Church members had hoped to use the space as a sanctuary and allow the community to use it for musical and theatrical events, worship committee chairman Don Morishita said.
But that proposal would have resulted in no future property tax money for the city, Humble noted. The building hasn’t been on the tax rolls for years, if ever.
“I do feel getting the facility on the tax rolls is beneficial to the community,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said.
The second highest offer of $135,000 came from developer Summit Creek Capital, which had planned to invest another $400,000 into the building for repairs, keeping it as an office. That applicant was not present at the meeting.
Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said she liked the idea of offering something children could go to and enjoy, given the proximity of the library and other family-friendly things downtown.
Twin Falls property owner Terry Edwards spoke against the Council selling the building for far less than what it’s spent on it.
“You’re basically subsidizing a private individual,” he said.
Also at the meeting, the Council voted to waive a state code that says an alcohol sales establishment cannot operate within 300 feet of a church or school, except with city approval. Koto Brewing intends to open at 156 Main Ave. N., which is just two doors down from the Magic Valley Bible Church and a Twin Falls School District office.
Given that a Mexican restaurant serves alcohol even closer to those buildings, the vote to waive the code requirement was unanimous.
