TWIN FALLS — A dairy processor could get the go-ahead on Monday to put a manufacturing plant on Washington Street South.
The City Council will have a public hearing on a request for a zoning district change and zoning map amendment for 304, 312 and 404 Washington St. S. The zoning change would allow for heavy manufacturing on property that’s been used as farmland for years.
Gem State Dairy Products LLC is requesting the change so it can use about 40 acres of its 76-acre property for a milk processing plant. The land is just south of Glanbia Nutritionals. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and city staff are recommending approval.
The City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Public hearings are scheduled to begin no earlier than 6 p.m. Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Hear a presentation on the “Road to the 2020 Census.”
- Consider a request to adopt the 2017 Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction Specifications and Standard Drawings and the 2017 City of Twin Falls Revisions to the ISPWC.
- Consider a request to adopt the latest version of the Twin Falls Improvement Agreement for Developments.
- Have a public hearing for a request to vacate an undeveloped portion of Washington Street South right of way at the southwest corner of Washington Street South and South Park Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.