TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council adopted next year’s budget on Monday, agreeing to take $770,000 in forgone balance to pay for several road overlay projects and sidewalks near schools.
The $69.8 million budget is $1.6 million less than the current year due to fewer large capital projects. But the property tax rate will go up so the city can pay for specific projects it identified as a priority but weren’t in the proposed 2019 fiscal year budget.
Forgone balance is property tax money the City Council has saved taxpayers in years past by choosing not to go after a 3 percent allowable increase. The $770,000 Twin Falls will take this year is about one-third of what the city could have taken, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
The projects include placing sidewalks near schools in the following locations: on the north side of 3600 North near Skylane Mobile Home Park, on the west side of Harrison Street South at Orchard Drive, and on the east side of Grandview Drive, north of Rock Creek Elementary School. The road overlays will take place at Stadium Boulevard, east of Eastland Drive North, and at Locust Street North from Willmore Avenue to Filer Avenue East.
“This is a need,” Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said. “This is not a want. This is to get students from the school to their homes safely.”
But Twin Falls property owner Terry Edwards asked the Council not to take the forgone balance.
“It’s nothing more than a supplemental levy without getting our vote,” Edwards said.
Councilman Greg Lanting in response argued that the city has given taxpayers a break in the past, and this is an allowable increase it could have taken all along.
“I have been very proud that we’re frugal and we don’t take every cent that’s available to us,” Hawkins said.
However, she believes the state could be less willing to help Twin Falls pay for road projects in the future if the city continues to leave money on the table.
Also at the meeting, the City Council voted to allow staff to move forward with a bike path project along Stadium Boulevard. The project was identified as a need in the Twin Falls draft bicycle plan, but it was pushed forward by Twin Falls resident Sherry Murray.
The plan is to have a shared lane along one section of Stadium Boulevard, and a fully separated bike path along another section, extending to Pillar Falls Elementary School. Murray, a mother of five, said her children ride their bikes to school.
“I would feel better about them doing it if there was a bike lane,” she told the Times-News.
School staff has told her they estimate between 50 and 100 children ride their bikes to school on warm days. Several parents also showed up to the meeting with their children to offer support.
I personally think it is our responsibility as citizens and tax payers ofTwin Falls to make sure that all of necessary upgrades to our infrastructure get done. And I also think that an increase in the local tax isn’t a bad thing at all. It is literally affecting our day to day lives in a way we can honestly see.
But at the same time I find it absolutely ridiculous that they have the right to “bank” uncollected taxes from the taxpayers for an unlimited number of years, then collect some or ALL of the accrued taxes whenever they want.
