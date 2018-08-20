5 things to know about the Twin Falls city budget

1. The city’s doing more to recycle

You will see your sanitation rates increase 65 cents per month. That’s partly because the city has chosen to recycle when the costs are up to $175 per ton. Currently, Twin Falls recycles only when the costs are lower than $100 per ton. The latest numbers showed they were about $160 per ton.

2. Water and wastewater rates are going up

If you are the average customer using 18,000 gallons of water, discharging 8,000 gallons of sewer water, and paying for sanitation services, your monthly bill will be about $154.

Both water and sewer rates are going up — water rates by 3.9 percent and sewer rates by 0.5 percent. The City Council at an upcoming meeting will talk about changing the sewer fee cap from 8,000 gallons to 12,000 gallons per month.

3. The property tax rate is going up

Twin Falls’ property tax rate is increasing to $7.60 per $1,000 in taxable value. The median home value in Twin Falls is $178,000, and that property owner would pay about $678 in taxes for the year.

4. The overall budget is going down

The 2019 fiscal year budget is about $1.6 million less than the current year’s budget — a 2.18 percent drop. That’s because the city previously had some cash-intensive capital projects.

5. Regarding the forgone balance

Twin Falls City Council will take $770,000 in forgone balance in 2019. In future years, that amount will be set aside for Council-designated projects. If no specific needs can be identified, the Council may choose to not take that money again.

Twin Falls’ total tax collections are estimated at around $22 million. You can find the budget in its entirety at tfid.org.