Twin Falls City Council approves tentative budget, schedules public hearing

TWIN FALLS — City Council has approved a tentative budget for the 2022 fiscal year and scheduled a public hearing for the document’s final adoption.

The council approved the roughly $69.5 million preliminary budget during a meeting Monday evening. This budget is nearly 4.7% smaller than the city’s $72.8 million budget for the ongoing fiscal year, which runs through the end of September.

The council will approve the final version of the budget during a public hearing Aug. 23.

By approving this tentative budget, the council ensured the final document it approves will not exceed $69.5 million. However, the city can make adjustments below that amount.

The city’s property tax rate will decrease as a result of this budget. The property tax rate for the ongoing fiscal year is $6.83 per $1,000 of taxable value. This tentative budget drops the rate to $6.24 per $1,000.

For the owner of a $253,000 home — which was the median home value in Twin Falls in January — this is an annual savings of $14.05, according to a staff report for Monday’s meeting.