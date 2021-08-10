Twin Falls City Council approves tentative budget, schedules public hearing

TWIN FALLS — City Council has approved a tentative budget for the 2022 fiscal year and scheduled a public hearing for the document’s final adoption.
The council approved the roughly $69.5 million preliminary budget during a meeting Monday evening. This budget is nearly 4.7% smaller than the city’s $72.8 million budget for the ongoing fiscal year, which runs through the end of September.
The council will approve the final version of the budget during a public hearing Aug. 23.
By approving this tentative budget, the council ensured the final document it approves will not exceed $69.5 million. However, the city can make adjustments below that amount.
The city’s property tax rate will decrease as a result of this budget. The property tax rate for the ongoing fiscal year is $6.83 per $1,000 of taxable value. This tentative budget drops the rate to $6.24 per $1,000.
For the owner of a $253,000 home — which was the median home value in Twin Falls in January — this is an annual savings of $14.05, according to a staff report for Monday’s meeting.
For the past few weeks, city staff has presented capital expenses included in the budget to the council. On Monday, staff members from the city’s parks department and the airport presented their requested projects.
Matt Barnes, with the airport, discussed nearly $70,000 worth of runway safety equipment. Meanwhile, Ryan Johnson, also with the airport, said the department is requesting $65,000 for hardware and software security improvements.
Parks and recreation director Wendy Davis told the council of the department’s various requests, including $300,000 for enhancements at Dierkes Lake and Shoshone Falls. The department is also requesting $175,000 to resurface the city pool with a plastic membrane after patching up existing deterioration to prevent future damage.
The council discussed the $770,000 the city sets aside for the elected board to decide how to spend. In previous years, the council has used this money to build or improve sidewalks. On Monday, the council also discussed the possibility of putting this money toward unfunded park projects.
The council is set to make a decision on how to spend this money at next week’s meeting.
Residents can review the full tentative budget on the city’s website.