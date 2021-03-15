Twin Falls City Council approves resolution supporting the Constitution

TWIN FALLS — City Council adopted a resolution Monday reaffirming council member support for the U.S. and Idaho constitutions after a group of residents urged the board to publicly back the Second Amendment.

Residents rallied in front of City Hall Feb. 25 to encourage local elected officials to support the right to bear arms as the federal government mulls gun-related legislation.

Cities and counties throughout Idaho, and the rest of the country, have passed resolutions over the last year declaring themselves as "Second Amendment sanctuaries." In the Magic Valley, both Hagerman and Gooding have passed such resolutions, while other municipalities have opted not to.

Twin Falls City Council previously declined to pursue this sort of declaration after resident Lanny Denton urged the board to do so during a January meeting. Councilmember Greg Lanting told the Times-News he wouldn't support declaring the city as a "sanctuary" for any purpose.

