Twin Falls City Council approves contracts for new fire stations

TWIN FALLS — City Council approved contracts Monday that advance the city’s plans to build two new fire stations and a fire training center.

The council unanimously amended a contract it previously signed with Pivot North Architects in December. The council also unanimously approved a contract to hire Starr Corporation as the city’s construction manager and general contractor for the projects.

With the approval of these contracts, the design work can begin for these buildings. This process is estimated to take eight months to complete, and construction will take about a year, according to meeting documents.

The need for new fire stations and a training facility hasn't gone away since residents voted down the proposal in May 2019.

One of the fire stations is estimated to cost $7.6 million, another is estimated at $6.1 million and the fire training center is projected to cost about $3 million, according to meeting documents.

In December, City Council approved a mechanism to fund these projects after voters shot down a $36 million bond to fund the construction a year earlier. With the bond failing the city is moving forward with the project at a reduced amount.