Twin Falls City Council approves contracts for new fire stations
alert top story

Twin Falls City Council approves contracts for new fire stations

Fire chief talks shop

Firefighters come back from a call Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Station 1 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — City Council approved contracts Monday that advance the city’s plans to build two new fire stations and a fire training center.

The council unanimously amended a contract it previously signed with Pivot North Architects in December. The council also unanimously approved a contract to hire Starr Corporation as the city’s construction manager and general contractor for the projects.

With the approval of these contracts, the design work can begin for these buildings. This process is estimated to take eight months to complete, and construction will take about a year, according to meeting documents.

One of the fire stations is estimated to cost $7.6 million, another is estimated at $6.1 million and the fire training center is projected to cost about $3 million, according to meeting documents.

In December, City Council approved a mechanism to fund these projects after voters shot down a $36 million bond to fund the construction a year earlier. With the bond failing the city is moving forward with the project at a reduced amount.

To fund the projects, the city is going to get a bond and then pay it off with fire impact fees levied on new homes and enterprise funds that come from water and sewer fees. The city will then use money from its general fund to pay back its enterprise funds.

In an interview with the Times-News in December, Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said the new stations are needed to improve the department’s response times and to adjust to the city’s growth. Additionally, the existing stations don’t have gender-separate facilities, such as sleeping areas or restrooms.

As for the training center, the city currently doesn’t have one. This leaves firefighters relying on videos and books to learn rather than hands-on experience.

