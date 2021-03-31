Twin Falls City Council approves annexation, zoning change for development near canyon rim

Kirk Melton, who said he was speaking on behalf of many of his neighbors, said even with this change, the project doesn’t fit with the surrounding area.

“Now that the duplexes have been put in there, the council can look at that map and see it with that suggestion as to whether it fits or not,” Melton said. “And I would submit, and I think my neighbors would as well, it’s basically the same. It still doesn’t fit. The addition of duplexes doesn’t change much.”

Nearly 20 residents who live near the project site spoke in opposition of the plans during the meeting. They raised concerns about the amount of traffic the project would generate on roads that they say are already experiencing congestion. Aside from this congestion, they also expressed concerns about families being able to cross the road safely to reach the canyon rim trail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+4 New money for affordable housing issues? Twin Falls to be eligible for new federal funds Twin Falls is becoming an entitlement city, and that means new money for things like fixing up old homes to help moderate and low-income people.

Tim Vawser with EHM Engineers represented the developer at the meeting. He said that some of the work the developer will complete — such as widening roadways, building sidewalks and installing a crosswalk to reach the trail parking lot — will improve traffic issues in the area.