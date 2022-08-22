Twin Falls city budget public hearing and adoption tonight

TWIN FALLS — The city will hold a public hearing about the recommended 2022-23 budget, and following the hearing the council can vote to adopt or amend the budget.

The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Monday in Twin Fall City Council chambers.

After spending eight weeks discussing each focus area of the budget during council meetings, the budget is ready for the council to adopt.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler told the council that while the recommended tax rate of $4.78 per $1,000 of assessed property value would be the lowest rate the city has ever set, a sharp increase in home value assessments could mean property tax payments may be higher than previous years.

“This is going to be, by far, the lowest tax rate that we have ever issued inside of the city of Twin Falls,” Rothweiler said.

The average value of a home in Twin Falls has risen sharply to $358,000 in January this year, up from $257,000 in 2021. Nationwide the average home price is $349,000.

The city estimates that the average homeowner will see a city property tax increase of $288.74 next year over this year’s taxes. Taxes paid on property in the city averaged lower than property taxes in other Idaho cities such as Jerome, Pocatello, Nampa, Caldwell, Idaho Falls and Lewiston.

City staff will receive a wage increase as a staff-retention incentive. Four new positions are being requested and include a deputy prosecuting attorney, an engineering traffic technician, a water operator position, a deputy fire chief position. an additional four positions were grant-funded, including a planning and zoning technician and four police officers.

The operations and maintenance budget will increase 7.46%, which Rothweiler pointed out is lower than the Municipal Cost Index increase for materials of 12.5%.

“It reflects the efforts that the department leaders took to make sure that their budgets were in-line and moving forward,” Rothweiler said.

The city continues to make investments in infrastructure, with $18.2 million allocated to maintenance & operations, not counting fire stations.

Last week the council took all of that information, and applied it to Council-directed projects of $770,000, plus an additional 271,000 of community development block grants for sidewalk projects and multi-modal transportation.

Fees will not increase for water, sewer or sanitation services. The value of homes have increased, and so citizens on average can expect to pay a little bit more on property tax this year.

$83 million in revenues, of which property taxes make up the largest single source, which in 2023 will be $27,005,816.