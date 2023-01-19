Twin Falls chicken owners reap benefits

TWIN FALLS — John Kapeleris recently became the owner of four chickens.

And he’s happy.

Just like all shoppers in Magic Valley, he’s seen the price of eggs at the stores, and hopes to save a little money.

But it’s not just the price of eggs that led him to buy a chicken coop. Kapeleris also gardens and is moving toward a more sustainable lifestyle. With COVID and supply chain problems he’s seen over the last few years, he decided buying chickens was a good move.

He’s not the first one in his neighborhood to own chickens, as he pointed out a couple of surrounding houses.

“I think there’s more interest in them,” he said.

In 2018, the Twin Falls City Council made owning chickens easier when members were approached by several residents and agreed to change city code. Resident Lindsay Jacobsen said owning chickens shouldn’t be more restrictive than owning four dogs allowable under the code.

Instead of requiring prospective chicken owners to canvass their neighborhood and obtain signatures from 75% of people living as far away as 300 feet away, a resident can now own up to four hens without a permit.

Roosters are not allowed.

Kapeleris tried to own chickens years ago when a permit was still required. He obtained the required signatures, but a next-door neighbor had other plans. He threatened to sue, so Kapeleris backed down.

“I thought we were on good terms,” he said. The neighbor has since moved.

Jerome requires a special use permit for poultry ownership within city limits.

“We’re excited,” Kapeleris said of his family’s new prize. He told the Times-News on Thursday that his four hens had produced five eggs in the week and a half that he’s owned them.

He attributed the relatively low number to the stress the chickens underwent during their move. In addition, production usually drops during the winter.

By summer, he expects the chickens to lay about two dozen eggs per week.

“I have six children,” he said, smiling. “I have to feed them somehow.”

Raising chickens isn’t too difficult, said Ines Crespo, who raises 25 chickens and 20 ducks in southeast Twin Falls. She owned poultry before the city annexed her property about 10 years ago, and now has a permit and pays $2 per bird because she owns more than the four poultry allotted.

“It’s definitely been worth it,” Crespo said. “I’ve been able to supply family and friends with fresh eggs.”

But those eggs don’t come for free, and many chicken producers nationwide have complained about rising feed prices which have increased as much as 60% in some regions of the country, according to Fortune magazine. Much of the cost increase has been attributed to corn prices.

Rising prices led Crespo to reduce her flock size.

Kapeleris said he tries to offset some of the feed costs by feeding his chickens table scraps.

“They eat a lot of what we eat,” he said. Many table scraps are suitable for chickens, while other items, including raw potato peels, could cause harm.

But raising chickens isn’t for everyone.

Jodi Matlock of Twin Falls sold her aging chickens this winter, and she’s a bit torn about it.

“The price of eggs is ridiculous and it would be nice to have fresh ones as they are 10 times better than what you get at the store,” she told the Times-News through social media. But, “they were getting older and would probably stop laying soon and I didn't want the hassle of starting over with chicks again.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the average price of eggs was $4 per dozen on Dec. 1, more than double the price from Dec. 1, 2021, when they averaged $1.46.

Much of the blame for higher prices has been the avian flu that has decimated many chicken farmers, causing about 57 million chickens to be culled.

And for Kapeleris, it isn’t just the eggs he’s after, but the manure will come in handy for his gardening. He plans to keep subscribers to his YouTube channel up to date on his gardening and chicken-owning ventures.

Not everyone knows or understands city code regarding animal ownership, said Sean Standley, code enforcement coordinator.

One time he showed up at a house with a large backyard and saw the residents owned 30 chickens. The resident was unaware of the permit requirement and obtained permits after a talk with Standley. As far as he knows, the resident still owns the chickens.

There have been a few complaints dealing with chickens, from odor to noise, he said.

But most often, Crespo said, chickens don’t cause disturbances.

“They sing their egg song when they lay their egg,” she said, “but are fairly quiet otherwise.”